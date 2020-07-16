All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like 855 Middle Rincon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
855 Middle Rincon Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

855 Middle Rincon Road

855 Middle Rincon Road · (707) 202-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

855 Middle Rincon Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming home in Rincon Valley. This home has character and features three good sized bedrooms and two full baths, a free-standing wood stove in living room, low-maintenance yard area, new carpet in the living room and a 1 car garage. This property can be viewed through our electronic lock box Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm, call or visit our office to obtain an access code.APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Middle Rincon Road have any available units?
855 Middle Rincon Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Middle Rincon Road have?
Some of 855 Middle Rincon Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Middle Rincon Road currently offering any rent specials?
855 Middle Rincon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Middle Rincon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 855 Middle Rincon Road is pet friendly.
Does 855 Middle Rincon Road offer parking?
Yes, 855 Middle Rincon Road offers parking.
Does 855 Middle Rincon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Middle Rincon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Middle Rincon Road have a pool?
No, 855 Middle Rincon Road does not have a pool.
Does 855 Middle Rincon Road have accessible units?
No, 855 Middle Rincon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Middle Rincon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Middle Rincon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 855 Middle Rincon Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 Bedrooms
Santa Rosa Apartments with BalconiesSanta Rosa Apartments with Parking
Santa Rosa Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CA
Alameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CA
Pacifica, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CANovato, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action Group
Junior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity