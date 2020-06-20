All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:48 PM

784 Zuur Street

784 Zuur Street · (707) 202-5220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

784 Zuur Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home features tile flooring in the common areas of the first floor, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and second floor hallway. It also has hardwood stairs. There are built-in shelves in the dinning room. Kitchen features a refrigerator(as is), gas range, rangehood, dishwasher and disposal. It also has granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The home has gas and electric washer/dryer hookups. It also features central heating and air conditioning(as is). It has a fenced yard, detached two car garage with extra space for storage, and one assigned off street parking space. Two vehicles max will be allowed at this property. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Truly a must see! APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Zuur Street have any available units?
784 Zuur Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 784 Zuur Street have?
Some of 784 Zuur Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Zuur Street currently offering any rent specials?
784 Zuur Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Zuur Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 784 Zuur Street is pet friendly.
Does 784 Zuur Street offer parking?
Yes, 784 Zuur Street does offer parking.
Does 784 Zuur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 Zuur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Zuur Street have a pool?
No, 784 Zuur Street does not have a pool.
Does 784 Zuur Street have accessible units?
No, 784 Zuur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Zuur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Zuur Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 784 Zuur Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 784 Zuur Street has units with air conditioning.
