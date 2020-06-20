784 Zuur Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home features tile flooring in the common areas of the first floor, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and second floor hallway. It also has hardwood stairs. There are built-in shelves in the dinning room. Kitchen features a refrigerator(as is), gas range, rangehood, dishwasher and disposal. It also has granite countertops and custom cabinetry. The home has gas and electric washer/dryer hookups. It also features central heating and air conditioning(as is). It has a fenced yard, detached two car garage with extra space for storage, and one assigned off street parking space. Two vehicles max will be allowed at this property. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Truly a must see! APPLY ONLINE BY CLICKING "VIRTUAL TOUR" ABOVE or copy/paste this URL into your browser: https://dedesrentals.appfolio.com/listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.