Amenities
Fully updated and remodeled 3 bedroom home with Brand New Appliances and Brand New Paint! - $ 2,300./ month. Come see this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Santa Rosa.
* Property includes: Newer granite counter-tops; newer cabinets; tile flooring throughout home; updated bathroom vanity with granite counter-tops; Brand new refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove.
* 2 story home with private back patio with storage. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.
* Covered car port parking.
* Tenant pays all utilities.
A MUST SEE!
• Available: July 10th 2020
• Lease Term: 1 year
• Security Deposit: $3,000.00
• Location: 744 Simpson Place, Santa Rosa CA
We request you drive by to preview this property. If you would like to request a viewing, contact Timely P.M., 707-545-5333. If you would like to view additional photos, get directions, or apply online, please visit our website, www.gotimely.com.
Thanks for your interest!
Timely PM
BRE 02096434
(RLNE5907038)