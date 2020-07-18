All apartments in Santa Rosa
744 Simpson Place

744 Simpson Place · (707) 545-5333
Location

744 Simpson Place, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Lincoln Manor Association

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 744 Simpson Place · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Fully updated and remodeled 3 bedroom home with Brand New Appliances and Brand New Paint! - $ 2,300./ month. Come see this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Santa Rosa.

* Property includes: Newer granite counter-tops; newer cabinets; tile flooring throughout home; updated bathroom vanity with granite counter-tops; Brand new refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove.

* 2 story home with private back patio with storage. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.

* Covered car port parking.

* Tenant pays all utilities.

A MUST SEE!

• Available: July 10th 2020

• Lease Term: 1 year

• Security Deposit: $3,000.00

• Location: 744 Simpson Place, Santa Rosa CA

We request you drive by to preview this property. If you would like to request a viewing, contact Timely P.M., 707-545-5333. If you would like to view additional photos, get directions, or apply online, please visit our website, www.gotimely.com.

Thanks for your interest!
Timely PM
BRE 02096434

(RLNE5907038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

