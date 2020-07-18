Amenities

Fully updated and remodeled 3 bedroom home with Brand New Appliances and Brand New Paint! - $ 2,300./ month. Come see this fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Santa Rosa.



* Property includes: Newer granite counter-tops; newer cabinets; tile flooring throughout home; updated bathroom vanity with granite counter-tops; Brand new refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove.



* 2 story home with private back patio with storage. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups.



* Covered car port parking.



* Tenant pays all utilities.



A MUST SEE!



• Available: July 10th 2020



• Lease Term: 1 year



• Security Deposit: $3,000.00



• Location: 744 Simpson Place, Santa Rosa CA



We request you drive by to preview this property. If you would like to request a viewing, contact Timely P.M., 707-545-5333. If you would like to view additional photos, get directions, or apply online, please visit our website, www.gotimely.com.



Thanks for your interest!

Timely PM

BRE 02096434



(RLNE5907038)