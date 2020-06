Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

6537 Meadowridge Drive Available 07/01/20 55+ Oakmont Senior Community:Two Bedroom Two Bath w/attached Garage - Oakmont 55+ community Large skylight in the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout.The owner has just added a 300 sq ft addition to this home. Owner pays HOA fees for the Aspen Meadows subdivision. Tenant pays OVA dues @$81 per mo per resident. Water is charged at $60 a month to tenant. Residents must be 55+ years, co-tenant at least 45 years old. No fenced yard.



(RLNE1884068)