5802 Owls Nest Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Large Skyhawk Executive Family Home Available - Property Id: 253747



Skyhawk home for rent. 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths



Home is across from open space and has views from both front and back yards, includes private back yard with covered flagstone patio, jacuzzi and waterfall. Home has ample parking including 3 garage car with extra storage. Home features large walk-in closets, laundry room, loft, and office in addition to many other upgrades.



Contact owner for additional details and further questions.



First and last months rent and security deposit required.



Monthly rent includes paid gardener.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253747

Property Id 253747



(RLNE5674823)