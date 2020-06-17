All apartments in Santa Rosa
5802 Owls Nest Dr

5802 Owls Nest Drive · (707) 332-8262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5802 Owls Nest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Skyhawk Commmunity

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Large Skyhawk Executive Family Home Available - Property Id: 253747

Skyhawk home for rent. 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths

Home is across from open space and has views from both front and back yards, includes private back yard with covered flagstone patio, jacuzzi and waterfall. Home has ample parking including 3 garage car with extra storage. Home features large walk-in closets, laundry room, loft, and office in addition to many other upgrades.

Contact owner for additional details and further questions.

First and last months rent and security deposit required.

Monthly rent includes paid gardener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253747
Property Id 253747

(RLNE5674823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Owls Nest Dr have any available units?
5802 Owls Nest Dr has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5802 Owls Nest Dr have?
Some of 5802 Owls Nest Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 Owls Nest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Owls Nest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Owls Nest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 Owls Nest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5802 Owls Nest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Owls Nest Dr does offer parking.
Does 5802 Owls Nest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Owls Nest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Owls Nest Dr have a pool?
No, 5802 Owls Nest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Owls Nest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5802 Owls Nest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Owls Nest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5802 Owls Nest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 Owls Nest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5802 Owls Nest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
