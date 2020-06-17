5802 Owls Nest Dr

Amenities
Large Skyhawk Executive Family Home Available - Property Id: 253747
Skyhawk home for rent. 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
Home is across from open space and has views from both front and back yards, includes private back yard with covered flagstone patio, jacuzzi and waterfall. Home has ample parking including 3 garage car with extra storage. Home features large walk-in closets, laundry room, loft, and office in addition to many other upgrades.
Contact owner for additional details and further questions.
First and last months rent and security deposit required.
Monthly rent includes paid gardener.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253747
Property Id 253747
(RLNE5674823)