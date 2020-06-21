4465 Corrigan Street

Amenities

Southwest Santa Rosa 3/2.5 House - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story clean and bright 1700 sf home featuring new interior paint, granite counter tops in the kitchen, island work counter with double sink, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, micro-hood, plenty of cabinet for storage. Laminate flooring throughout the downstairs and new carpet in the stairs and upstairs. Upstairs bathrooms have 2 sinks, master has Jacuzzi tub. Family room has a gas fireplace, wired with Bose theater sound. Central radio/CD/Tape wired to all rooms with individual control. TV camera at front door. Ceiling fans in every room. 2 car garage, washer and dryer hookups and much more. House is located at the end of the street and you do not have neighbors in the back or to one side. 12 month lease. (FR)



