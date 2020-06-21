All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4465 Corrigan Street

4465 Corrigan Street · (707) 543-1516
Location

4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95407
Wright Area Action Group

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4465 Corrigan Street · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Southwest Santa Rosa 3/2.5 House - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story clean and bright 1700 sf home featuring new interior paint, granite counter tops in the kitchen, island work counter with double sink, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, micro-hood, plenty of cabinet for storage. Laminate flooring throughout the downstairs and new carpet in the stairs and upstairs. Upstairs bathrooms have 2 sinks, master has Jacuzzi tub. Family room has a gas fireplace, wired with Bose theater sound. Central radio/CD/Tape wired to all rooms with individual control. TV camera at front door. Ceiling fans in every room. 2 car garage, washer and dryer hookups and much more. House is located at the end of the street and you do not have neighbors in the back or to one side. 12 month lease. (FR)

(RLNE5840443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4465 Corrigan Street have any available units?
4465 Corrigan Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4465 Corrigan Street have?
Some of 4465 Corrigan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4465 Corrigan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4465 Corrigan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4465 Corrigan Street pet-friendly?
No, 4465 Corrigan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 4465 Corrigan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4465 Corrigan Street does offer parking.
Does 4465 Corrigan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4465 Corrigan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4465 Corrigan Street have a pool?
No, 4465 Corrigan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4465 Corrigan Street have accessible units?
No, 4465 Corrigan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4465 Corrigan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4465 Corrigan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4465 Corrigan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4465 Corrigan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
