408 Klute St 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

408 Klute St 3

408 Klute Street · (415) 250-1181
Location

408 Klute Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
St. Rose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 One bdrm apt in four-plex off College Ave. - Property Id: 309067

One bdrm apt, in four-plex, in quiet St. Rose Victorian neighborhood off College Ave. Five minute drive to downtown Mendocino Ave and SRJC and high school. Apt completely remodeled last year with new luxury vinyl flooring, countertops, appliances, paint, etc... Managed by owner for quick responses for issues. Do not have to deal with property management company. Tennant will have personal parking place under carport, storage unit and use of onsite laundry facility. Water and garbage included in the rent. One year lease turning into a month to month after the year. Low turnover, people love living here
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/408-klute-st-santa-rosa-ca-unit-3/309067
Property Id 309067

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5952685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Klute St 3 have any available units?
408 Klute St 3 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Klute St 3 have?
Some of 408 Klute St 3's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Klute St 3 currently offering any rent specials?
408 Klute St 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Klute St 3 pet-friendly?
No, 408 Klute St 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 408 Klute St 3 offer parking?
Yes, 408 Klute St 3 offers parking.
Does 408 Klute St 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Klute St 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Klute St 3 have a pool?
No, 408 Klute St 3 does not have a pool.
Does 408 Klute St 3 have accessible units?
No, 408 Klute St 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Klute St 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Klute St 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
