408 Klute St 3

One bdrm apt, in four-plex, in quiet St. Rose Victorian neighborhood off College Ave. Five minute drive to downtown Mendocino Ave and SRJC and high school. Apt completely remodeled last year with new luxury vinyl flooring, countertops, appliances, paint, etc... Managed by owner for quick responses for issues. Do not have to deal with property management company. Tennant will have personal parking place under carport, storage unit and use of onsite laundry facility. Water and garbage included in the rent. One year lease turning into a month to month after the year. Low turnover, people love living here
No Pets Allowed
