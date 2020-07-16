Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

3340 Terra Linda Drive Available 09/05/20 Great Home in Santa Rosa ~ Lomita Heights ~ Swimming Pool Available ~ September 5th - Don't miss this great one level house with an in ground swimming pool! Located in the desirable Lomita Heights neighborhood of Santa Rosa, this spacious home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a large sky light. Too many upgrades and custom details to list! Back yard features an in ground pool, beautiful roses, fruit trees and room to grow your own vegetables. Call to schedule a showing! Please do not disturb current occupants.



BRE#02037927



(RLNE4940706)