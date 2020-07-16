All apartments in Santa Rosa
3340 Terra Linda Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3340 Terra Linda Drive

3340 Terra Linda Drive · (707) 583-7775
Location

3340 Terra Linda Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Lomita Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3340 Terra Linda Drive · Avail. Sep 5

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2101 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3340 Terra Linda Drive Available 09/05/20 Great Home in Santa Rosa ~ Lomita Heights ~ Swimming Pool Available ~ September 5th - Don't miss this great one level house with an in ground swimming pool! Located in the desirable Lomita Heights neighborhood of Santa Rosa, this spacious home features an open floor plan with hardwood flooring and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a large sky light. Too many upgrades and custom details to list! Back yard features an in ground pool, beautiful roses, fruit trees and room to grow your own vegetables. Call to schedule a showing! Please do not disturb current occupants.

BRE#02037927

(RLNE4940706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 Terra Linda Drive have any available units?
3340 Terra Linda Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 Terra Linda Drive have?
Some of 3340 Terra Linda Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 Terra Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3340 Terra Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 Terra Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3340 Terra Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 3340 Terra Linda Drive offer parking?
No, 3340 Terra Linda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3340 Terra Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 Terra Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 Terra Linda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3340 Terra Linda Drive has a pool.
Does 3340 Terra Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3340 Terra Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 Terra Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 Terra Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
