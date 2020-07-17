All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2744 Rochelle St.

2744 Rochelle Street · (707) 869-0808 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2744 Rochelle St. · Avail. Aug 15

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.

Must come with a mask, gloves and foot coverings, and valid Government Issue ID. If you come unprepared the appointment will be canceled. We ask that you be punctual for your scheduled appointment. If you need to re-schedule please call our office.

For Occupied properties, go online and fill out a completed application and submit to our office. We will take the applications in the order they are received and set appointments when the property becomes vacant and read above paragraphs for for viewing times and requirements.
Keep in mind that we are on limited staff in the office. We will respond as soon as we are able.

Three bedroom, three bath Two level modern home with 2 car garage
Gas range with hood and fan, refridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, micro-wave, washer, dryer, gas fireplace, central gas heating. Built in 2007 spacious home includes, wood flooring through living area, eat in kitchen, tile flooring, bay window, tile kitchen counters and lots of windows. Master on suite with full bath, separate tile shower and sunken bathtub. Exterior back patio and yard area.

Cat or small dog considered}

Available 08/15-PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT RESIDENT. SEE ABOVE SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS

Rental price includes: no utilities

(RLNE5881546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 Rochelle St. have any available units?
2744 Rochelle St. has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 Rochelle St. have?
Some of 2744 Rochelle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 Rochelle St. currently offering any rent specials?
2744 Rochelle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 Rochelle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2744 Rochelle St. is pet friendly.
Does 2744 Rochelle St. offer parking?
Yes, 2744 Rochelle St. offers parking.
Does 2744 Rochelle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 Rochelle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 Rochelle St. have a pool?
No, 2744 Rochelle St. does not have a pool.
Does 2744 Rochelle St. have accessible units?
No, 2744 Rochelle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 Rochelle St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 Rochelle St. has units with dishwashers.
