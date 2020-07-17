Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.



Must come with a mask, gloves and foot coverings, and valid Government Issue ID. If you come unprepared the appointment will be canceled. We ask that you be punctual for your scheduled appointment. If you need to re-schedule please call our office.



For Occupied properties, go online and fill out a completed application and submit to our office. We will take the applications in the order they are received and set appointments when the property becomes vacant and read above paragraphs for for viewing times and requirements.

Keep in mind that we are on limited staff in the office. We will respond as soon as we are able.



Three bedroom, three bath Two level modern home with 2 car garage

Gas range with hood and fan, refridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, micro-wave, washer, dryer, gas fireplace, central gas heating. Built in 2007 spacious home includes, wood flooring through living area, eat in kitchen, tile flooring, bay window, tile kitchen counters and lots of windows. Master on suite with full bath, separate tile shower and sunken bathtub. Exterior back patio and yard area.



Cat or small dog considered}



Available 08/15-PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT RESIDENT. SEE ABOVE SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS



Rental price includes: no utilities



