Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2614 Patio Court

2614 Patio Court · (707) 524-8380
Location

2614 Patio Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2614 Patio Court · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with large yard! Landscaping services included! - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with large yard! Landscaping services included! New LVT floors through out, newer interior paint. Single level home, as you enter you see the open living room dining room combo. Three bedrooms and two full baths both fully remodeled. Double sink in master bath and separate large walk in shower. Large master bedroom with his and her closet. Sliding glass door leads to a beautiful brand new deck and a very large open yard, multiple areas for entertainment. One car garage with additional storage. Washer and dryer hook ups in the garage. Kitchen includes new stainless steel Dishwasher, also includes stainless steel stove and standard refrigerator (refrigerator provided but not warranted). Breakfast nook off kitchen which also steps out to the large back deck for outdoor dining. Landscaping included. Sorry, no pets. 12 month lease.

*Bench in back yard not included

Per Public Health Order guidelines, only two people from the same household and the showing agent are permitted in the property at the same time. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wash your hands regularly and do not touch anything inside the home you are viewing. Showings are by appointment only - if you are late we will do our best to accommodate you or reschedule your appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Patio Court have any available units?
2614 Patio Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Patio Court have?
Some of 2614 Patio Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Patio Court currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Patio Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Patio Court pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Patio Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 2614 Patio Court offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Patio Court offers parking.
Does 2614 Patio Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Patio Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Patio Court have a pool?
No, 2614 Patio Court does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Patio Court have accessible units?
No, 2614 Patio Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Patio Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Patio Court has units with dishwashers.
