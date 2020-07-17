2614 Patio Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with large yard! Landscaping services included! - Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with large yard! Landscaping services included! New LVT floors through out, newer interior paint. Single level home, as you enter you see the open living room dining room combo. Three bedrooms and two full baths both fully remodeled. Double sink in master bath and separate large walk in shower. Large master bedroom with his and her closet. Sliding glass door leads to a beautiful brand new deck and a very large open yard, multiple areas for entertainment. One car garage with additional storage. Washer and dryer hook ups in the garage. Kitchen includes new stainless steel Dishwasher, also includes stainless steel stove and standard refrigerator (refrigerator provided but not warranted). Breakfast nook off kitchen which also steps out to the large back deck for outdoor dining. Landscaping included. Sorry, no pets. 12 month lease.



*Bench in back yard not included



Per Public Health Order guidelines, only two people from the same household and the showing agent are permitted in the property at the same time. Face masks and social distancing are required at all times. Wash your hands regularly and do not touch anything inside the home you are viewing. Showings are by appointment only - if you are late we will do our best to accommodate you or reschedule your appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881758)