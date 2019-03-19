All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2139 Waltzer Road

2139 Waltzer Road · (707) 206-6645
Location

2139 Waltzer Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Northwest Santa Rosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2139 Waltzer Road · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Single Level - Large 3 Bed w/Family and Living Room, Large 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - Hello friends,

Video Walk-through Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP7W3qQTrVc&feature=youtu.be

We have a wonderful single level home in NW Santa Rosa Available Now.

The home features a recently updated Kitchen and Entryway and has a nice open feel. Large master bedroom with two closest, one walk-in and on standard. Master bath features a sunken tub and a separate shower stall and double sink.

This home has large living room, formal dining area w/vaulted ceiling and a Large family room with fireplace, Indoor laundry room right off the garage features a washer and dryer. The two car garage has added space for hobbies or longer term storage.

Rent: $3050/month, Deposit: $3100, 1 Year Lease Agreement, Tenant to Pay All Utilities, Landscaper Included. Limited Pets ok wtih references and additional deposit.

Apply Now: Visit www.pacpropsre.com, Click on the "Properties" Tab, Click "Apply Now" and follow prompts.

Thank you for your interest,

Pacific Properties
101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5
Rohnert Park, CA 94928
O: 707.206.6645 www.pacpropsre.com
info@pacpropsre.com
CA BRE Corporate #01526413

(RLNE5852042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Waltzer Road have any available units?
2139 Waltzer Road has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2139 Waltzer Road have?
Some of 2139 Waltzer Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Waltzer Road currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Waltzer Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Waltzer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 Waltzer Road is pet friendly.
Does 2139 Waltzer Road offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Waltzer Road does offer parking.
Does 2139 Waltzer Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 Waltzer Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Waltzer Road have a pool?
No, 2139 Waltzer Road does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Waltzer Road have accessible units?
No, 2139 Waltzer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Waltzer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Waltzer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Waltzer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Waltzer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
