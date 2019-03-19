2139 Waltzer Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great Single Level - Large 3 Bed w/Family and Living Room, Large 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - Hello friends,



Video Walk-through Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP7W3qQTrVc&feature=youtu.be



We have a wonderful single level home in NW Santa Rosa Available Now.



The home features a recently updated Kitchen and Entryway and has a nice open feel. Large master bedroom with two closest, one walk-in and on standard. Master bath features a sunken tub and a separate shower stall and double sink.



This home has large living room, formal dining area w/vaulted ceiling and a Large family room with fireplace, Indoor laundry room right off the garage features a washer and dryer. The two car garage has added space for hobbies or longer term storage.



Rent: $3050/month, Deposit: $3100, 1 Year Lease Agreement, Tenant to Pay All Utilities, Landscaper Included. Limited Pets ok wtih references and additional deposit.



Apply Now: Visit www.pacpropsre.com, Click on the "Properties" Tab, Click "Apply Now" and follow prompts.



Thank you for your interest,



Pacific Properties

101 Golf Course Dr. Ste. A5

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

O: 707.206.6645 www.pacpropsre.com

info@pacpropsre.com

CA BRE Corporate #01526413



(RLNE5852042)