Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! - Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and hall bathroom. New carpet throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room. Spacious eat in dining room and large master bedroom. Includes a large rear yard with a "three season" covered patio area. This property is a must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2207773)