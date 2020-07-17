All apartments in Santa Rosa
1577 Orchard Street.
1577 Orchard Street

1577 Orchard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1577 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Junior College

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Very much NEW again...This duet home has just received a through remodeling with stunning kitchen w/quartz counters & stainless appliances & water heater. The 1.5 baths are now super amazing w designer details to go along with 3 generous bedrooms, new hardwood floors, LED lighting, dual pane windows and a 1 car attached garage with laundry facilities. This side has a generous & private yard plus 1 extra off-street parking space. Home has just been painted outside and brand new roof installed. There are laundry hook-ups in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1577 Orchard Street have any available units?
1577 Orchard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1577 Orchard Street have?
Some of 1577 Orchard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1577 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1577 Orchard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1577 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1577 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa.
Does 1577 Orchard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1577 Orchard Street offers parking.
Does 1577 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1577 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1577 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 1577 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1577 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 1577 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1577 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1577 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

