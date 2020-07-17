1577 Orchard Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very much NEW again...This duet home has just received a through remodeling with stunning kitchen w/quartz counters & stainless appliances & water heater. The 1.5 baths are now super amazing w designer details to go along with 3 generous bedrooms, new hardwood floors, LED lighting, dual pane windows and a 1 car attached garage with laundry facilities. This side has a generous & private yard plus 1 extra off-street parking space. Home has just been painted outside and brand new roof installed. There are laundry hook-ups in garage.