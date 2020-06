Amenities

Charming House in West End - Property Id: 295106



This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath (with a bonus room and mudroom!) has been recently updated. Come see these 11' ceilings! The kitchen has all stainless appliances with quartz counter tops. Floors have been refinished throughout. Fresh paint inside and out. In-house laundry hook-ups. Irrigated landscaping and raised garden beds for your own personal backyard oasis.

No Pets Allowed



