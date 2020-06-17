All apartments in Santa Rosa
Find more places like
1046 Gaddis Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
1046 Gaddis Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1046 Gaddis Court

1046 Gaddis Court · (707) 230-2386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Rosa
See all
Junior College
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1046 Gaddis Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Junior College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1046 Gaddis Court · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Spectacular 2 Level Home Located in a Cul-de-sac of Downtown Santa Rosa. - Property features many upgrades throughout, including a gorgeous kitchen, a beautifully large master bath & closet area. Rear of the home has two separate yard areas, one that contains a storage shed and the other with a pool, spa and additional newer storage shed. Great for entertaining. Central air conditioning is also provided. Pool service included. Please contact West County Property Management 707-230-2386 to view the inside! Please do not disturb tenants.

(RLNE5612923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1046 Gaddis Court have any available units?
1046 Gaddis Court has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1046 Gaddis Court have?
Some of 1046 Gaddis Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Gaddis Court currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Gaddis Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Gaddis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Gaddis Court is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Gaddis Court offer parking?
No, 1046 Gaddis Court does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Gaddis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Gaddis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Gaddis Court have a pool?
Yes, 1046 Gaddis Court has a pool.
Does 1046 Gaddis Court have accessible units?
No, 1046 Gaddis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Gaddis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Gaddis Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Gaddis Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1046 Gaddis Court has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Similar Pages

Santa Rosa 1 BedroomsSanta Rosa 2 BedroomsSanta Rosa Apartments with BalconySanta Rosa Luxury PlacesSanta Rosa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAConcord, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Santa RosaWright Area Action GroupJunior College

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco