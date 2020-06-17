1046 Gaddis Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Spectacular 2 Level Home Located in a Cul-de-sac of Downtown Santa Rosa. - Property features many upgrades throughout, including a gorgeous kitchen, a beautifully large master bath & closet area. Rear of the home has two separate yard areas, one that contains a storage shed and the other with a pool, spa and additional newer storage shed. Great for entertaining. Central air conditioning is also provided. Pool service included. Please contact West County Property Management 707-230-2386 to view the inside! Please do not disturb tenants.



(RLNE5612923)