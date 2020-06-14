75 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1197 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
4 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
880 sqft
Recently renovated units surrounded by plenty of greenspace. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning and on-site laundry. Wheelchair accessible, large swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area, clubhouse and coffee bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
29538 Big Bend
29538 Big Bend Place, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2588 sqft
Spacious, One-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Beautiful Part of Santa Clarita - This spacious, one-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers 2588 living space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Canyon Country Crest Villas
1 Unit Available
23491 Thornewood Drive
23491 Thornwood Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2686 sqft
Lovely Executive Home in prestigious Hidden Valley! Located at the end of a culdesac with an oversized driveway on an over 13K sf VIEW lot! This home features tile, carpet and wood flooring, open kitchen, granite counters with breakfast bar,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15714 Rocky Court
15714 Rocky Court, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
3035 sqft
15714 Rocky Court Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! Santa Clarita 4 Bedroom Home in Stetson Ranch! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Sand Canyon Road and Thompson Ranch Drive in the Stetson Ranch Community of Canyon Country.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24421 Timon Ln
24421 Timon Lane, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,818
5100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Timon Lane Vintage 2 story home - Property Id: 293773 This home is considered one of Newhall's best! Very spacious with too many features to list.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
18209 Sierra
18209 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
795 sqft
Wonderful Two bedroom two bath condo in Canyon Country located in the gated community of Canyon Country Racquet Club. Upper level condo is situated in the back of the complex giving it more privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
25716 Player Drive
25716 North Player Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 bedroom, 2 full bath COMPLETELY REMODELED UPPER UNIT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
18630 Oakmoor Street
18630 Oakmoor Street, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1269 sqft
Bright 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for lease in a great neighborhood! Secured front door entry, 2-car attached garage with direct access, driveway, plus another long driveway with enough space to park a 40-foot RV.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1378 sqft
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
13 Units Available
IMT Stevenson Ranch
25399 The Old Rd, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities in community include bike storage, clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fire pit and volleyball. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and fireplace. Located close to I-5.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,476
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
19988 Via Joyce Dr
19988 Via Joyce Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Due to the COVID crisis, Tenant is not allowing for in person visits at this point of time. The Unit is available for viewing on 7/4/2020. Please use the virtual guided tour to see the layout and design of the house.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,163
222 sqft
Short and long term living has come to Granada Hills in the form of private, furnished suites with all utilities paid, inclusive of high speed WiFi and streaming TV!Mysuite Granada Hills offers online tours, application and move into your new pet
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
15610 Crestview Lane Unit 62
15610 Crestview Lane, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1371 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Granada Hills Condominium with Incredible Views! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful two story condominium sits in the very desirable Granada Village HOA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12339 Jolette Ave.
12339 Jolette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2288 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 5+2.5 w/large lot, mtn view + more! (12339 Jolette) - Granada Hills home for lease - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Features include: two-story floorplan w/5BR + 2.
City Guide for Santa Clarita, CA

If you secretly harbor silver screen aspirations but can’t bear the thought of L.A.'s ungodly traffic, or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of it, Santa Clarita, California is the place for you. Located a blissful 45 minutes from Los Angeles, this recently incorporated suburb of 145,000 boasts a thriving movie and commercial industry. And hey, if the movie star thing doesn’t pan out, you can always find work at Six Flags Magic Mountain – the city’s largest employer. We know you’re ready for yo...

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Santa Clarita, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santa Clarita renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

