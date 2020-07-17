28488 Falcon Crest Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedrooms, 3 Fall Baths Plus Loft and 3 Car Garage - Spacious Providence Canyon Crest Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus loft, one bedroom downstairs and a 3 car garage. This beautiful home offers a tile entry way, custom paint, separate formal dining room, large living room and family room with a fireplace, large open kitchen with an island, lots of cabinets, large pantry, ceiling fans, large bedroom downstairs, slider to private back with no rear neighbors, views of Mtns., nice size side yard, 4 bedrooms upstairs and a loft/office/playroom/sitting area, laundry room, large master bedroom with master bathroom with separate shower and tub and dual sinks, walk-in closet and this home is turn key! Included gardener



(RLNE5874534)