All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like 28488 Falcon Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
28488 Falcon Crest Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

28488 Falcon Crest Drive

28488 Falcon Crest Drive · (661) 510-6959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28488 Falcon Crest Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91351
Falcon Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 28488 Falcon Crest Drive · Avail. now

$3,995

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedrooms, 3 Fall Baths Plus Loft and 3 Car Garage - Spacious Providence Canyon Crest Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus loft, one bedroom downstairs and a 3 car garage. This beautiful home offers a tile entry way, custom paint, separate formal dining room, large living room and family room with a fireplace, large open kitchen with an island, lots of cabinets, large pantry, ceiling fans, large bedroom downstairs, slider to private back with no rear neighbors, views of Mtns., nice size side yard, 4 bedrooms upstairs and a loft/office/playroom/sitting area, laundry room, large master bedroom with master bathroom with separate shower and tub and dual sinks, walk-in closet and this home is turn key! Included gardener

(RLNE5874534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28488 Falcon Crest Drive have any available units?
28488 Falcon Crest Drive has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28488 Falcon Crest Drive have?
Some of 28488 Falcon Crest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28488 Falcon Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28488 Falcon Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28488 Falcon Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28488 Falcon Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28488 Falcon Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28488 Falcon Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 28488 Falcon Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28488 Falcon Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28488 Falcon Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 28488 Falcon Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28488 Falcon Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 28488 Falcon Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28488 Falcon Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28488 Falcon Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 28488 Falcon Crest Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolsSanta Clarita Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity