Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:42 AM

732 Fairlane Avenue

732 Fairlane Avenue · (650) 469-8883
Location

732 Fairlane Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 2 Story home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, a Living Room and Family Room, Dining Area and Kitchen with lots of Cabinets Space.
Washer and Dryer in the 2 Car Garage
Lovely and serene outdoor space
Large Sliding Glass doors give you access from the Dining Area and the Family Room to the back yard
2 Fireplaces, one in the Living Room and one in the Family Room
Hardwood Floors throughout except Living and Family Room which has carpet
The entire home has been freshly painted
Easy access to Lawrence Expressway and San Thomas Expressway, Hwy 101 and 280
Santa Clara Utilities
By Appointment Only call Eve 650-396-2462 or email eve@baylpg.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available 7/18/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 Fairlane Avenue have any available units?
732 Fairlane Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 Fairlane Avenue have?
Some of 732 Fairlane Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 Fairlane Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
732 Fairlane Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 Fairlane Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 732 Fairlane Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 732 Fairlane Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 732 Fairlane Avenue does offer parking.
Does 732 Fairlane Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 Fairlane Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 Fairlane Avenue have a pool?
No, 732 Fairlane Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 732 Fairlane Avenue have accessible units?
No, 732 Fairlane Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 732 Fairlane Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 Fairlane Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 732 Fairlane Avenue?
