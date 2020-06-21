732 Fairlane Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 2 Story home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, a Living Room and Family Room, Dining Area and Kitchen with lots of Cabinets Space.

Washer and Dryer in the 2 Car Garage

Lovely and serene outdoor space

Large Sliding Glass doors give you access from the Dining Area and the Family Room to the back yard

2 Fireplaces, one in the Living Room and one in the Family Room

Hardwood Floors throughout except Living and Family Room which has carpet

The entire home has been freshly painted

Easy access to Lawrence Expressway and San Thomas Expressway, Hwy 101 and 280

Santa Clara Utilities

By Appointment Only call Eve 650-396-2462 or email eve@baylpg.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available 7/18/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.