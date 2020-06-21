732 Fairlane Avenue

Amenities
This lovely 2 Story home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, a Living Room and Family Room, Dining Area and Kitchen with lots of Cabinets Space.
Washer and Dryer in the 2 Car Garage
Lovely and serene outdoor space
Large Sliding Glass doors give you access from the Dining Area and the Family Room to the back yard
2 Fireplaces, one in the Living Room and one in the Family Room
Hardwood Floors throughout except Living and Family Room which has carpet
The entire home has been freshly painted
Easy access to Lawrence Expressway and San Thomas Expressway, Hwy 101 and 280
Santa Clara Utilities
By Appointment Only call Eve 650-396-2462 or email eve@baylpg.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available 7/18/20
