All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like 4026 Fitzpatrick Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
4026 Fitzpatrick Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

4026 Fitzpatrick Way

4026 Fitzpatrick Way · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Rivermark of Santa Clara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4026 Fitzpatrick Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054
Rivermark of Santa Clara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4800 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 06/15/20 Spacious and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5bath house. 2 garage parking spots. Walk to GBus (and other shuttle) stops, shops, park, library, swimming pool and others. Now with wooden floor on upstairs (pictures to be updated). All three bedrooms upstairs on the same floor; ideal for family.

Luxurius Townhome Tucked Away in the Most Sought After Location in Rivermark! Quiet end unit town home overlooking serene park-like greenery. Bright, open concept living areas with large windows, soaring ceilings and customized designer upgrades in kitchen and bathrooms. Separate living/family room, slider opens to outdoor patio. Stylish gourmet kitchen w/ freshly painted cabinetry, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, and pantry. Remodeled hallway bath & powder room. Large master bath offers a dual sink vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and walking closet. Close to incredible Rivermark amenities, diverse shopping & dining, recreation, major employment campuses, public transportation and commute arteries. Within walking distance is the incredible Rivermark Plaza with diverse shopping and dining, parks, new library & highly rated Don Callejon School (K-8). Close by are numerous high tech employment centers, BART & Light Rail Stations.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4026-fitzpatrick-way-santa-clara-ca-95054-usa/f9fad9c3-2170-4773-996b-d1131ca33d2f

(RLNE5759760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Fitzpatrick Way have any available units?
4026 Fitzpatrick Way has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 4026 Fitzpatrick Way have?
Some of 4026 Fitzpatrick Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4026 Fitzpatrick Way currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Fitzpatrick Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Fitzpatrick Way pet-friendly?
No, 4026 Fitzpatrick Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 4026 Fitzpatrick Way offer parking?
Yes, 4026 Fitzpatrick Way does offer parking.
Does 4026 Fitzpatrick Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4026 Fitzpatrick Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Fitzpatrick Way have a pool?
Yes, 4026 Fitzpatrick Way has a pool.
Does 4026 Fitzpatrick Way have accessible units?
No, 4026 Fitzpatrick Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Fitzpatrick Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4026 Fitzpatrick Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4026 Fitzpatrick Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solera
2050 Royal Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Estancia Santa Clara
1650 Hope Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95051
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Apartments with Pool
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity