4026 Fitzpatrick Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Available 06/15/20 Spacious and bright 3 bedroom and 2.5bath house. 2 garage parking spots. Walk to GBus (and other shuttle) stops, shops, park, library, swimming pool and others. Now with wooden floor on upstairs (pictures to be updated). All three bedrooms upstairs on the same floor; ideal for family.



Luxurius Townhome Tucked Away in the Most Sought After Location in Rivermark! Quiet end unit town home overlooking serene park-like greenery. Bright, open concept living areas with large windows, soaring ceilings and customized designer upgrades in kitchen and bathrooms. Separate living/family room, slider opens to outdoor patio. Stylish gourmet kitchen w/ freshly painted cabinetry, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, and pantry. Remodeled hallway bath & powder room. Large master bath offers a dual sink vanity, soaking tub, separate shower, and walking closet. Close to incredible Rivermark amenities, diverse shopping & dining, recreation, major employment campuses, public transportation and commute arteries. Within walking distance is the incredible Rivermark Plaza with diverse shopping and dining, parks, new library & highly rated Don Callejon School (K-8). Close by are numerous high tech employment centers, BART & Light Rail Stations.



