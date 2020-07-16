All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

3735 Pruneridge Ave

3735 Pruneridge Avenue · (318) 595-0517
Location

3735 Pruneridge Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$4,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Furnished or unfurnished rental. Biweekly gardening is included. Both short and long terms are welcome.

Award-winning Cupertino schools. Westwood Oaks Park is just across the street. Huge 612 sqft living room. 3 bedrooms and 1 office. Smart lock & thermostat. 55" TVs with Netflix in the master bedroom & living room. Central AC. Remodeled bathrooms with a bidet in the master bathroom. Solid wood floors. 0.4-mile to Apple spaceship campus. Close to Philz coffee, 85C Bakery, Starbucks, 99 Ranch, Santana Row, Levi’s Stadium, Great America, Hightech companies. Playground, Basketball court just down the street. Mature fruit trees in the backyard. Easy access to HWY 280 & 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 Pruneridge Ave have any available units?
3735 Pruneridge Ave has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 Pruneridge Ave have?
Some of 3735 Pruneridge Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 Pruneridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3735 Pruneridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 Pruneridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3735 Pruneridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 3735 Pruneridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3735 Pruneridge Ave offers parking.
Does 3735 Pruneridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 Pruneridge Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 Pruneridge Ave have a pool?
No, 3735 Pruneridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3735 Pruneridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 3735 Pruneridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 Pruneridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3735 Pruneridge Ave has units with dishwashers.
