3735 Pruneridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Furnished or unfurnished rental. Biweekly gardening is included. Both short and long terms are welcome.



Award-winning Cupertino schools. Westwood Oaks Park is just across the street. Huge 612 sqft living room. 3 bedrooms and 1 office. Smart lock & thermostat. 55" TVs with Netflix in the master bedroom & living room. Central AC. Remodeled bathrooms with a bidet in the master bathroom. Solid wood floors. 0.4-mile to Apple spaceship campus. Close to Philz coffee, 85C Bakery, Starbucks, 99 Ranch, Santana Row, Levi’s Stadium, Great America, Hightech companies. Playground, Basketball court just down the street. Mature fruit trees in the backyard. Easy access to HWY 280 & 101.