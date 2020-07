Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Duplex in Santa Clara - Awesome opportunity to live in a great neighborhood in Santa Clara. Unit has an attached 1 car garage with hookups for laundry (electric dryer). Unit backs up to Buchser Middle School field, and backyard is separate from the other unit. Backyard has a covered patio and a nice grass area make this home even more perfect. Pets are ok with approval from the owner. 1,182 sq/ft includes attached garage. Asking rent is $2,895 per month.



(RLNE2462484)