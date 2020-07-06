All apartments in Santa Ana
302 S. Broadway H

302 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

302 South Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Heninger Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Unit H Available 05/20/20 Beautiful Gold Seal Award Winning Garden Complex - Property Id: 90964

Large 1BR/1BA (Approx. 700 Sq. Feet) apartment in a beautiful building that has been awarded by the City with GOLD SEAL AWARD*

The building is in an ideal location near the I-5 & 55 Freeways, placing residents in close proximity to major retail, entertainment, and employment opportunities. It's minutes walking from downtown Santa Ana, Historic French Park, 4th street Promenade, Original Mike, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, Artist's Village, and various schools.

-Large kitchen with full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.
-Plenty of closet space
-Assigned Enclosed parking/storage space
-Excellent Laundry facility in the building. Few steps away
-Management on site.
-First Floor- No stairs to climb
-Controlled access entry/gate
-New double-paned windows
-Facing and view a beautiful well landscaped garden/grass

*GOLD SEAL AWARDED by the City of Santa Ana

Please E mail or text (949-533-3517) or call the manager 714-542-4693 or 714-742-3378 (spanish)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90964
Property Id 90964

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5730838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

