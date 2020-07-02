Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished, Mid-Century Modern 1 Bedroom Condo - Fully furnished, mid-century modern condo in the guard gated community of MacArthur Village! This completely remodeled unit has new waterproof vinyl flooring, fresh paint and an abundance of natural light throughout. The living room features vaulted wood beam ceilings and a queen size sleeper sofa. Upgraded kitchen includes farmhouse sink, quartz counter tops, soft close shaker cabinets and GE fingerprint resistant appliances. The peninsula includes decorative accent wallpaper and bar seating with pendant lighting. Separate oversized master suite has a queen size bed with memory foam mattress and custom closet. The bathroom has a freestanding wood vanity with modern, above counter vessel sink, brass Moen fixtures and soaking tub with beveled subway & ceramic tile. This top floor end unit has a private patio with views of the adjacent park and assigned carport. The community features multiple amenities including pools, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a gym, barbecue area, on-site laundry and 24 hr. security guard. Sewer, trash and water included. Conveniently located in South Coast Metro area near shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 405, 55 and 73 freeways. Come quick!



(RLNE5917665)