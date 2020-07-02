All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132

1000 Macarthur Boulevard · (714) 801-5755 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
South Coast
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished, Mid-Century Modern 1 Bedroom Condo - Fully furnished, mid-century modern condo in the guard gated community of MacArthur Village! This completely remodeled unit has new waterproof vinyl flooring, fresh paint and an abundance of natural light throughout. The living room features vaulted wood beam ceilings and a queen size sleeper sofa. Upgraded kitchen includes farmhouse sink, quartz counter tops, soft close shaker cabinets and GE fingerprint resistant appliances. The peninsula includes decorative accent wallpaper and bar seating with pendant lighting. Separate oversized master suite has a queen size bed with memory foam mattress and custom closet. The bathroom has a freestanding wood vanity with modern, above counter vessel sink, brass Moen fixtures and soaking tub with beveled subway & ceramic tile. This top floor end unit has a private patio with views of the adjacent park and assigned carport. The community features multiple amenities including pools, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, a gym, barbecue area, on-site laundry and 24 hr. security guard. Sewer, trash and water included. Conveniently located in South Coast Metro area near shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 405, 55 and 73 freeways. Come quick!

(RLNE5917665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 have any available units?
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 have?
Some of 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 offers parking.
Does 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 has a pool.
Does 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 have accessible units?
No, 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1000 W MacArthur Blvd Unit 132?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Grand VIlla Apartments Homes
1349 E Grace St
Santa Ana, CA 92701
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconiesSanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity