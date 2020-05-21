All apartments in San Ramon
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

3607 Crow Canyon Rd

3607 Crow Canyon Road · (209) 836-9620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94582
Dougherty Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex.
2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters. Custom lighting, shutters and a stunning view! Excellent schools. Attached 1 car garage with 1 additional reserved parking under car port, central a/c & community pool Walking trails and plenty of additional parking for Guest. Pets are welcome with additional deposit. Washer, Dryerm Refrigerator, Water & Garbage included. Due to COVID-19, showing information is uncertain in some areas. In compliance with local and state mandates the following is temporarily in place.

-Showings are by appointment only

-Only two people may attend a showing

-Both people attending a showing must complete the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration

-Both people are required to wear masks

If you have any questions please contact the office at 925-362-8908 or 209-836-9620

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3607 Crow Canyon Rd have any available units?
3607 Crow Canyon Rd has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3607 Crow Canyon Rd have?
Some of 3607 Crow Canyon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3607 Crow Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3607 Crow Canyon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3607 Crow Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3607 Crow Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3607 Crow Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3607 Crow Canyon Rd does offer parking.
Does 3607 Crow Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3607 Crow Canyon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3607 Crow Canyon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3607 Crow Canyon Rd has a pool.
Does 3607 Crow Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 3607 Crow Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3607 Crow Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3607 Crow Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.
