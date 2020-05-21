3607 Crow Canyon Rd

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex.

2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters. Custom lighting, shutters and a stunning view! Excellent schools. Attached 1 car garage with 1 additional reserved parking under car port, central a/c & community pool Walking trails and plenty of additional parking for Guest. Pets are welcome with additional deposit. Washer, Dryerm Refrigerator, Water & Garbage included. Due to COVID-19, showing information is uncertain in some areas. In compliance with local and state mandates the following is temporarily in place.



-Showings are by appointment only



-Only two people may attend a showing



-Both people attending a showing must complete the Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory & Declaration



-Both people are required to wear masks



If you have any questions please contact the office at 925-362-8908 or 209-836-9620