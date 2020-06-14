Apartment List
/
CA
/
san ramon
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

104 Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA with garage

San Ramon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
$
Southern San Ramon
32 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
9971 Torreon Avenue
9971 Torreon Avenue, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1665 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 full bath single story home in San Ramon. This home has been beautifully updated and upgraded with Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home. No carpet. Fresh new paint inside and out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Creeks
1 Unit Available
2649 Derby Dr.
2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2060 sqft
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
189 Copper Ridge Road
189 Copper Ridge Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1314 sqft
Great San Ramon Town House Available Now! - 3 Bdroom, 2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gale Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 S Monarch Rd
1000 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1819 sqft
Impressive Two-Story, End Unit Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath end unit townhome built in 2016, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dougherty Hills
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
3031 Montevideo Dr
3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
2712 Ashwell Lane - 1
2712 Ashwell Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2180 sqft
Tastefully updated townhome in wonderful neighborhood. Spacious layout with separate family and living room areas. Built in entertainment area with wiring and TV mount already installed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4118 sqft
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
Results within 1 mile of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.
4135 Wallis Ranch Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Dublin Wallis Ranch 3bed/2bath Luxury upgrades perfect location, STUNNING! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - S.F.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Danville South
1 Unit Available
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
8653 Edenberry Place Available 06/26/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8492 Valencia Street
8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1038 sqft
8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1664 sqft
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7075 N Mariposa Ct
7075 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1873 sqft
Gorgeous Emerald Vista detached home.
City Guide for San Ramon, CA

"Cause there ain't no California, where the water tastes like wine / Ain't no Big Rock Candy Mountain, where you feel good all the time / I ain't found that old blue bayou, thou I roamed my whole life long /Searching for my blue heaven, heard somewhere it's called home." (- Mel Tillis, "Ain't No California")

We've all heard of rebuilding, but San Ramon is taking it to new heights. The city has approved a full reconstruction of the downtown area. Forty acres of land have been put aside to house a theater, a public plaza, hotels, new residential homes, a new city hall, library AND transit center. On top of all of that, new office space is slated to join the planned additions. To say this is a city on the rise is quite an understatement. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in San Ramon, CA

San Ramon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

San Ramon 1 BedroomsSan Ramon 2 BedroomsSan Ramon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSan Ramon 3 BedroomsSan Ramon Accessible ApartmentsSan Ramon Apartments under $1,800San Ramon Apartments under $2,200
San Ramon Apartments under $2,600San Ramon Apartments under $2,800San Ramon Apartments with BalconySan Ramon Apartments with GarageSan Ramon Apartments with GymSan Ramon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Ramon Apartments with Parking
San Ramon Apartments with PoolSan Ramon Apartments with Washer-DryerSan Ramon Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Ramon Furnished ApartmentsSan Ramon Pet Friendly PlacesSan Ramon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CA
Martinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southern San RamonDougherty Hills
Crow Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco