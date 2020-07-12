/
dougherty hills
140 Apartments for rent in Dougherty Hills, San Ramon, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
329 Bellflower Dr
329 Bellflower Drive, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1587 sqft
Some highlights: Fabulous home in the highly sought after Miravilla neighborhood in Gale Ranch. Located in the highly acclaimed San Ramon Valley school district. Situated near parks, recreation and shopping. Easy access to highway 680.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Dougherty Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
25 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3406 Amaryllis Cir
3406 Amaryllis Circle, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3040 Fostoria Cir
3040 Fostoria Circle, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
Private 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Danville - Immaculate 2nd floor condo located near downtown Danville.This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath comes complete with tons of living space, washer and dryer in unit and plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room …cute back patio….access to HOA pool Area… Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln
2115 Myrtle Beach Lane, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1368 sqft
Townhome for rent - Danville, Crow Canyon CC - Property Id: 308204 Updated clean, bright 2BR, 2bth single story townhome in gated country club community with elevated golf course views, vaulted, retextured ceilings, dual paned windows and doors,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Britannia Drive
2220 Britannia Drive, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4318 sqft
Elegant and Stylish Home in Upscale Community - Large executive home in highly sought after Gale Ranch community; known for award-winning schools and quality lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Lucy Lane
116 Lucy Lane, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom in a prime Gale Ranch neighborhood of San Ramon - Available for immediate move-in. Please call David at 415-990-0794 to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
333 Winterwind Cir
333 Winterwind Circle, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1440 sqft
Rene Ferland - 925-683-0112 - Walk to the shops and work: bike on the trail, enjoy the sun at the pool.eat in kitchen, inside laundry with additional bathroom, spacious living room with fireplace opens to private backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7187 Briza Loop
7187 Briza Loop, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1684 sqft
Suman Bazaz - 408-966-3207 - Great location. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Recently renovated home. Newer carpet, tiles, paint and bathroom light fixtures. Recessed lights. Private, low maintenance backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Phoenix Street
1022 Phoenix Street, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1404 sqft
Frank Hemmatinik - Agt: 925-7084148 - Stunning and Spacious 3 Bedroom and 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
235 Reflections Drive
235 Reflections Drive, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
625 sqft
Modern and spacious rental in gated community - Property Id: 104247 Video tour available on request. This luxurious condo/apartment has 1 bedroom and 1.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1972 Rancho Verde Circle E *
1972 Rancho Verde Circle East, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1364 sqft
Danville, Crow Canyon Country Club, gated community, tennis, pool, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom patio home, backs to golf course! - Danville's Crow Canyon Country Club, Beautiful gated community that includes a community pool and tennis courts, 2 bedroom 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20 Stratford Court
20 Stratford Court, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3102 sqft
REFRESHED & READY ! Top Schools & Close To Great Parks, Shopping and Blackhawk Plaza - You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.
Results within 5 miles of Dougherty Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,122
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,306
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1027 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,080
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
Studio
$2,234
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,512
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
8 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
14 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,673
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,264
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,414
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
