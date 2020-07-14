Park Place

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: 1 assigned uncovered spot, 1 assigned covered spot.