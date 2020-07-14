All apartments in San Ramon
Park Place
Park Place

255 Park Pl · (951) 783-4043
Location

255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA 94583
Crow Canyon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: 1 assigned uncovered spot, 1 assigned covered spot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place has a unit available for $2,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Ramon, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Ramon Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Place is pet friendly.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
No, Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
