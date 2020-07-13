Apartment List
136 Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,907
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
25 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Dougherty Hills
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,787
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,289
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
3 Units Available
Crow Canyon
Promontory View
3300 Promontory Way, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1208 sqft
Significantly more than the average apartment complex, Promontory View is a village of apartment homes prominently situated in the San Ramon foothills. We offer stunning views of rolling hills, unlike any other apartment community in the area.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Southern San Ramon
Country Brook Rental Condominiums
12355 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
866 sqft
Here at Country Brook rental condominiums, we offer you a peaceful sanctuary from a busy and sometimes hectic world. Come and walk along our wandering brook. Listen to gentle waterfalls as you gradually release the stress of the day.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
3406 Amaryllis Cir
3406 Amaryllis Circle, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1659 sqft
Spacious Gale Ranch Townhome - Excellent Location at Gale Ranch in San Ramon. 0.3 miles/walking distance to 24 hours Safeway at the Gale Ranch Plaza, Peet's Coffee, Subway, UPS and retail stores.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
9085 Alcosta Blvd. 418
9085 Alcosta Boulevard, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
996 sqft
San Ramon Gardens Condo - 2 Bed and 1 Bath Convenient Location - Up for rent is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with 990 sqft. of living space with an open floor plan in San Ramon Gardens.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Twin Creeks
2649 Derby Dr.
2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2060 sqft
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
329 Bellflower Dr
329 Bellflower Drive, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1587 sqft
Some highlights: Fabulous home in the highly sought after Miravilla neighborhood in Gale Ranch. Located in the highly acclaimed San Ramon Valley school district. Situated near parks, recreation and shopping. Easy access to highway 680.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
1004 S. Monarch Rd
1004 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1763 sqft
Impressive Two-Story, Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath townhome built in 2015, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room …cute back patio….access to HOA pool Area… Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windemere
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dougherty Hills
3607 Crow Canyon Rd
3607 Crow Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1232 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Updated condo backing to open space in a secure complex. 2 Master Suites offering privacy. This unit is located in a fantastic location in desirable Cobblestone! Kitchen is updated with granite counters.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gale Ranch
2220 Britannia Drive
2220 Britannia Drive, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4318 sqft
Elegant and Stylish Home in Upscale Community - Large executive home in highly sought after Gale Ranch community; known for award-winning schools and quality lifestyle.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
333 Winterwind Cir
333 Winterwind Circle, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1440 sqft
Rene Ferland - 925-683-0112 - Walk to the shops and work: bike on the trail, enjoy the sun at the pool.eat in kitchen, inside laundry with additional bathroom, spacious living room with fireplace opens to private backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
9084 Craydon Circle - 1
9084 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
731 sqft
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.
Results within 1 mile of San Ramon
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,137
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
19 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
934 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Camino Tassajara
Villas at Monterosso
1000 Casablanca Ter, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Modern, updated community across from Blackhawk Country Club. Open kitchens with large pantries, fireplaces, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. Pet-friendly. On-site carport, pool and gym. Large clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,337
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crow Canyon Country Club Estates
2115 Myrtle Beach Ln
2115 Myrtle Beach Lane, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1368 sqft
Townhome for rent - Danville, Crow Canyon CC - Property Id: 308204 Updated clean, bright 2BR, 2bth single story townhome in gated country club community with elevated golf course views, vaulted, retextured ceilings, dual paned windows and doors,

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Ramon rents declined slightly over the past month

San Ramon rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Ramon stand at $2,990 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,756 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Ramon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in San Ramon over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Ramon

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Ramon, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Ramon is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Ramon's median two-bedroom rent of $3,756 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Ramon fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Ramon than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where San Ramon is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

