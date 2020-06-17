472 Gymkhana Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This pretty, furnished, single-family home property rental with 3 bedrooms plus 1-bonus room on Hayward Park neighborhood in San Mateo can be yours!



Polished hardwood and tile floors, recessed lighting, and big sliding glass door furnished its cozy interior. The kitchen is ready to provide your cooking needs with its ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Large built-in closets in the bedrooms. A shower/tub combo enclosed in glass panel and a floating vanity equipped its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience along with a gas heater and a fireplace. There are a yard and a patio outside to enjoy but the tenant must take care of the yard. Parking is taken care of with the 2-car detached garage, driveway, and on-street parking. Theres also a storage area in the garage that renter can use. The tenant will be responsible for the landscaping, water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Plus, this home is near the business center and public transportation stops/hub so running errands or making trips is convenient.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Borel Park, Trinta Park, and Beresford Park.



Bus lines:

M Hayward BART- Hillsdale Mall- Oracle - 1.3 miles



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.6 mile

Limited Limited - 0.6 mile

Baby Bullet Bullet -



