Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

472 Gymkhana Road

472 Gymkhana Road · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

472 Gymkhana Road, San Mateo, CA 94403
Beresford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This pretty, furnished, single-family home property rental with 3 bedrooms plus 1-bonus room on Hayward Park neighborhood in San Mateo can be yours!

Polished hardwood and tile floors, recessed lighting, and big sliding glass door furnished its cozy interior. The kitchen is ready to provide your cooking needs with its ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Large built-in closets in the bedrooms. A shower/tub combo enclosed in glass panel and a floating vanity equipped its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided for your convenience along with a gas heater and a fireplace. There are a yard and a patio outside to enjoy but the tenant must take care of the yard. Parking is taken care of with the 2-car detached garage, driveway, and on-street parking. Theres also a storage area in the garage that renter can use. The tenant will be responsible for the landscaping, water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome but with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Plus, this home is near the business center and public transportation stops/hub so running errands or making trips is convenient.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Borel Park, Trinta Park, and Beresford Park.

Bus lines:
M Hayward BART- Hillsdale Mall- Oracle - 1.3 miles

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.6 mile
Limited Limited - 0.6 mile
Baby Bullet Bullet -

(RLNE5637328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Gymkhana Road have any available units?
472 Gymkhana Road has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 Gymkhana Road have?
Some of 472 Gymkhana Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Gymkhana Road currently offering any rent specials?
472 Gymkhana Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Gymkhana Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 Gymkhana Road is pet friendly.
Does 472 Gymkhana Road offer parking?
Yes, 472 Gymkhana Road does offer parking.
Does 472 Gymkhana Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 472 Gymkhana Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Gymkhana Road have a pool?
No, 472 Gymkhana Road does not have a pool.
Does 472 Gymkhana Road have accessible units?
No, 472 Gymkhana Road does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Gymkhana Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 Gymkhana Road has units with dishwashers.
