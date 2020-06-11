All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:22 AM

2920 Sunset TER

2920 Sunset Terrace · (650) 399-5505
Location

2920 Sunset Terrace, San Mateo, CA 94403
Sugarloaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
A private retreat with luxury details and open concept layout located in a quiet neighborhood. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus a bonus work at home office. Living room features wood-burning fireplace flanked by built in bookshelves, built in Bose sound bar and opens onto the lush yard via a wall of windows and double French Doors. Upgraded kitchen w plenty of storage includes stone-topped breakfast counter, stainless gas range, French-door refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Glass tiled backsplash coordinates w crisp white cabinetry and grey-veined marbled. Central bathroom features soaking tub w Hydro jets and glass surround, Hansgrohe handheld Raindance shower head, Robern medicine cabinet w lighted makeup mirror. Klipsch sound system in the Master Bedroom and close organizer. Professionally landscaped backyard retreat w weekly gardening service. Washer-Dryer, air conditioning, alarm system and hardwood throughout. One car garage, large driveway for additional parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Sunset TER have any available units?
2920 Sunset TER has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 Sunset TER have?
Some of 2920 Sunset TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Sunset TER currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Sunset TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Sunset TER pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Sunset TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 2920 Sunset TER offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Sunset TER does offer parking.
Does 2920 Sunset TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Sunset TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Sunset TER have a pool?
No, 2920 Sunset TER does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Sunset TER have accessible units?
No, 2920 Sunset TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Sunset TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2920 Sunset TER has units with dishwashers.
