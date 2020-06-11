2920 Sunset TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

A private retreat with luxury details and open concept layout located in a quiet neighborhood. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms plus a bonus work at home office. Living room features wood-burning fireplace flanked by built in bookshelves, built in Bose sound bar and opens onto the lush yard via a wall of windows and double French Doors. Upgraded kitchen w plenty of storage includes stone-topped breakfast counter, stainless gas range, French-door refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Glass tiled backsplash coordinates w crisp white cabinetry and grey-veined marbled. Central bathroom features soaking tub w Hydro jets and glass surround, Hansgrohe handheld Raindance shower head, Robern medicine cabinet w lighted makeup mirror. Klipsch sound system in the Master Bedroom and close organizer. Professionally landscaped backyard retreat w weekly gardening service. Washer-Dryer, air conditioning, alarm system and hardwood throughout. One car garage, large driveway for additional parking.