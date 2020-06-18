All apartments in San Mateo
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:12 PM

2862 Baze RD

2862 Baze Rd · (415) 271-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2862 Baze Rd, San Mateo, CA 94403
Hillsdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
business center
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
internet access
**Available for short term rental only. Maximum 12 month rental. Available April 18th 2020 - May 31st 2021.** This contemporary 2BR townhouse with 2.5BA is in the coveted Brightside Community of Bay Meadows, built in 2015. Newly furnished, the townhouse has welcoming high ceilings & inspiring openness. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters & attractive wood cabinets. Parking on-site in the indoor two-car garage. BUSINESS READY - WiFi, Cable TV, Iron, Hangers & Coffee Maker! Bay Meadows is a progressive, charming new urban village on the Caltrain Line in the heart of San Mateo, just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, & business centers. This is the perfect location for your arrival/departure from the San Francisco International Airport & centrally located to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Easily accessible to Highways 280 & 101, BART & Caltrain. (3rd BR used for owner storage-not included in lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2862 Baze RD have any available units?
2862 Baze RD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2862 Baze RD have?
Some of 2862 Baze RD's amenities include granite counters, garage, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2862 Baze RD currently offering any rent specials?
2862 Baze RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2862 Baze RD pet-friendly?
No, 2862 Baze RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Mateo.
Does 2862 Baze RD offer parking?
Yes, 2862 Baze RD does offer parking.
Does 2862 Baze RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2862 Baze RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2862 Baze RD have a pool?
No, 2862 Baze RD does not have a pool.
Does 2862 Baze RD have accessible units?
No, 2862 Baze RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2862 Baze RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2862 Baze RD does not have units with dishwashers.
