2862 Baze RD

**Available for short term rental only. Maximum 12 month rental. Available April 18th 2020 - May 31st 2021.** This contemporary 2BR townhouse with 2.5BA is in the coveted Brightside Community of Bay Meadows, built in 2015. Newly furnished, the townhouse has welcoming high ceilings & inspiring openness. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters & attractive wood cabinets. Parking on-site in the indoor two-car garage. BUSINESS READY - WiFi, Cable TV, Iron, Hangers & Coffee Maker! Bay Meadows is a progressive, charming new urban village on the Caltrain Line in the heart of San Mateo, just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, & business centers. This is the perfect location for your arrival/departure from the San Francisco International Airport & centrally located to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Easily accessible to Highways 280 & 101, BART & Caltrain. (3rd BR used for owner storage-not included in lease)