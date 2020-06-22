All apartments in San Mateo
216 North Humboldt Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

216 North Humboldt Street

216 North Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA 94401
North Central

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Mateo for short term lease (6 month) only. 920 sq ft with a large yard.

Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, high speed internet. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water.

Is pet friendly!

Date Available: Jul 1st 2020 and can be flexible on move-in date.

$3,220/month rent which includes utilities. $1,000 security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 North Humboldt Street have any available units?
216 North Humboldt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 North Humboldt Street have?
Some of 216 North Humboldt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 North Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 North Humboldt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 North Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 North Humboldt Street is pet friendly.
Does 216 North Humboldt Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 North Humboldt Street does offer parking.
Does 216 North Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 North Humboldt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 North Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 216 North Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 North Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 216 North Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 North Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 North Humboldt Street has units with dishwashers.
