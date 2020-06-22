216 North Humboldt Street

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in San Mateo for short term lease (6 month) only. 920 sq ft with a large yard.



Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, high speed internet. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, internet and water.



Is pet friendly!



Date Available: Jul 1st 2020 and can be flexible on move-in date.



$3,220/month rent which includes utilities. $1,000 security deposit required.



