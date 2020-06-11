11 Hayward Avenue

Amenities

*** do not use the application apply button. Please obtain from rental agent ***



Centrally located, spacious 2-story condo unit in Highly desirable San Mateo neighborhood of Hayward Park.



2 bedroom, 2.5 baths! 1500 square feet plus a patio. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and separate guest bathroom on main floor. Some of the amenities:



- Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, perfect for sharing with a roommate.

- Master suite with very large bathroom - his and her sink, separate tub and shower.

- Off street secure underground parking. 2 spots. Includes in garage storage unit.

- Living Room has a wonderful fireplace for chilly nights.

- Washer and dryer in the unit.

- Double oven

- Professional Jenn Air Stove top that is easy to maintain.

- Dishwasher

- Wet bar in living room for shelter in place entertaining

- Private Patio to enjoy the summer days on treelined Hayward Ave.

- complex has a small pool (use subject to city guidelines under shelter in place.)



Walkthrough video at https://1drv.ms/v/s!AjtjKm0ihX5EhItOjedru4aer-aI-A



Convenient location: 10 minute walk to San Mateo downtown and 15 minutes to Caltrain station/ few minutes on foot to Central Park in San Mateo/ just a few minutes from highways 101 and 92.



- Asking 3,700/month, but open to discussing; please bring comps.

- Please note: the complex does NOT allow pets.

- 12-month lease.

- 1 month rent as security deposit.

- No smoking, no drugs



Highlights of the Area



- 0.6 miles from the 101/92 junction. 15-minute walk from San Mateo Caltrain station.

- 10 minute walk to downtown San Mateo, Draggers, Restaurants, Movies, stores

- 20 minute walk to San Mateo Public Library

- We are close to Sam trans bus service and Cal train and quickly accessible to Highway 92, 101 and 280.