All apartments in San Mateo
Find more places like 11 Hayward Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Mateo, CA
/
11 Hayward Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

11 Hayward Avenue

11 Hayward Avenue · (415) 860-1484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Mateo
See all
Northwest Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401
Northwest Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
*** do not use the application apply button. Please obtain from rental agent ***

Centrally located, spacious 2-story condo unit in Highly desirable San Mateo neighborhood of Hayward Park.

2 bedroom, 2.5 baths! 1500 square feet plus a patio. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom and separate guest bathroom on main floor. Some of the amenities:

- Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, perfect for sharing with a roommate.
- Master suite with very large bathroom - his and her sink, separate tub and shower.
- Off street secure underground parking. 2 spots. Includes in garage storage unit.
- Living Room has a wonderful fireplace for chilly nights.
- Washer and dryer in the unit.
- Double oven
- Professional Jenn Air Stove top that is easy to maintain.
- Dishwasher
- Wet bar in living room for shelter in place entertaining
- Private Patio to enjoy the summer days on treelined Hayward Ave.
- complex has a small pool (use subject to city guidelines under shelter in place.)

Walkthrough video at https://1drv.ms/v/s!AjtjKm0ihX5EhItOjedru4aer-aI-A

Convenient location: 10 minute walk to San Mateo downtown and 15 minutes to Caltrain station/ few minutes on foot to Central Park in San Mateo/ just a few minutes from highways 101 and 92.

- Asking 3,700/month, but open to discussing; please bring comps.
- Please note: the complex does NOT allow pets.
- 12-month lease.
- 1 month rent as security deposit.
- No smoking, no drugs

Highlights of the Area

- 0.6 miles from the 101/92 junction. 15-minute walk from San Mateo Caltrain station.
- 10 minute walk to downtown San Mateo, Draggers, Restaurants, Movies, stores
- 20 minute walk to San Mateo Public Library
- We are close to Sam trans bus service and Cal train and quickly accessible to Highway 92, 101 and 280.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Hayward Avenue have any available units?
11 Hayward Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Hayward Avenue have?
Some of 11 Hayward Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Hayward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11 Hayward Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Hayward Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Hayward Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11 Hayward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11 Hayward Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11 Hayward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Hayward Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Hayward Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11 Hayward Avenue has a pool.
Does 11 Hayward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11 Hayward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Hayward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Hayward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11 Hayward Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94401
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr
San Mateo, CA 94403
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W
San Mateo, CA 94403
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave
San Mateo, CA 94403
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave
San Mateo, CA 94402
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue
San Mateo, CA 94401
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl
San Mateo, CA 94403

Similar Pages

San Mateo 1 BedroomsSan Mateo 2 Bedrooms
San Mateo Apartments with BalconySan Mateo Apartments with Parking
San Mateo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HillsdaleMarina Lagoon
Northwest HeightsNorth Central
ShoreviewBeresford Park

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity