All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 964 Mira Lago Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
964 Mira Lago Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

964 Mira Lago Way

964 Mira Lago Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

964 Mira Lago Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Single Family Rental Home in San Marcos Near CSU San Marcos - Charming single-family home in quiet San Marcos community near CSU San Marcos, shopping centers and community parks. This three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home features 1,725 SqFt with a recent remodel to include new paint throughout the home, new appliances and fixtures. The home opens up to a spacious entryway that can be used as a seating area. The space transitions into the living room and kitchen with a fireplace, dining area and a sliding glass door that opens up to the private patio. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a peninsula space for dining seating. The first floor also includes a powder room and access to the garage.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. A laundry room is equipped with a washer, dryer, laundry tub and storage cabinets. Other features of the home include air conditioning and an attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Community amenities include a park with a large grass play area with picnic tables and benches. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The unit is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Knob Hill Elementary School, Woodland Park Middle School, Mission Hills High School. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with convenient access to Hwy 78 and Interstate 15.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5480465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Mira Lago Way have any available units?
964 Mira Lago Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Mira Lago Way have?
Some of 964 Mira Lago Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Mira Lago Way currently offering any rent specials?
964 Mira Lago Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Mira Lago Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Mira Lago Way is pet friendly.
Does 964 Mira Lago Way offer parking?
Yes, 964 Mira Lago Way offers parking.
Does 964 Mira Lago Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Mira Lago Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Mira Lago Way have a pool?
No, 964 Mira Lago Way does not have a pool.
Does 964 Mira Lago Way have accessible units?
No, 964 Mira Lago Way does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Mira Lago Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 Mira Lago Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego