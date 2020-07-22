964 Mira Lago Way

Amenities

Single Family Rental Home in San Marcos Near CSU San Marcos - Charming single-family home in quiet San Marcos community near CSU San Marcos, shopping centers and community parks. This three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home features 1,725 SqFt with a recent remodel to include new paint throughout the home, new appliances and fixtures. The home opens up to a spacious entryway that can be used as a seating area. The space transitions into the living room and kitchen with a fireplace, dining area and a sliding glass door that opens up to the private patio. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a peninsula space for dining seating. The first floor also includes a powder room and access to the garage.



Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a dual vanity, walk-in shower and a soaking tub. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. A laundry room is equipped with a washer, dryer, laundry tub and storage cabinets. Other features of the home include air conditioning and an attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Community amenities include a park with a large grass play area with picnic tables and benches. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The unit is located within the highly acclaimed San Marcos Unified School District: Knob Hill Elementary School, Woodland Park Middle School, Mission Hills High School. From the neighborhood it is a simple and quick drive to local beaches, shops, restaurants and community parks as well as San Diego area favorites such as historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easy with convenient access to Hwy 78 and Interstate 15.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



