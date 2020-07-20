743 Almond Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking playground pool garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom 3 Story Condominium, Best location in complex! Ready now - Coronado Ranch Condominium Ready for move in. Walking distance to Shopping, Dining, San Elijo Hills and Hwy 78.



- A/C

- Balcony

- Laminate Flooring

- Bedroom on main floor (with a few steps)

- 2 Car Attached Garage

- 2 bedrooms on upper 3rd floor

- Community Pool, Gym, Greenbelts

- Gated Community

- Professionally Managed

- Refrigerator

- Front Loading Washer and Dryer



TERMS: 1 year lease



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider small pets under 35lbs for additional deposit pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This property is on a self showing lockbox.



- PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Sewer, Water is sub-metered and billed directly to the tenant monthly



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8*



5th Avenue Property Management

888-264-3812



CADRE 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4805638)