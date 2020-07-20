All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

743 Almond Road

743 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Location

743 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom 3 Story Condominium, Best location in complex! Ready now - Coronado Ranch Condominium Ready for move in. Walking distance to Shopping, Dining, San Elijo Hills and Hwy 78.

- A/C
- Balcony
- Laminate Flooring
- Bedroom on main floor (with a few steps)
- 2 Car Attached Garage
- 2 bedrooms on upper 3rd floor
- Community Pool, Gym, Greenbelts
- Gated Community
- Professionally Managed
- Refrigerator
- Front Loading Washer and Dryer

TERMS: 1 year lease

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider small pets under 35lbs for additional deposit pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This property is on a self showing lockbox.

- PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash and Sewer, Water is sub-metered and billed directly to the tenant monthly

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8*

5th Avenue Property Management
888-264-3812

CADRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

