718 Avenida Leon

garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful Single Family Home Locate in a Quiet Area of Santa Fe Hills. Features 5 Bedroom and 3 bath with approx. 2910 sq. ft plus additional 200 sq. ft. for office. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open and Airy. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinetry and counter-tops, center island counter with seating. Spacious Living room with a cozy fireplace. Large double pane slidingdoor to the private backyard which is great for BBQ'S. The stairway leads you upstairs to Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and other 3 bedroom and guest Full Bath. Central A/C unit. Attached 2 car garage.with direct access. Convenient location to Supermarket, shopping center, restaurants, Park, and School. EZ to Freeway 15, 78.