All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 718 Avenida Leon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
718 Avenida Leon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

718 Avenida Leon

718 Avenida Leon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

718 Avenida Leon, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home Locate in a Quiet Area of Santa Fe Hills. Features 5 Bedroom and 3 bath with approx. 2910 sq. ft plus additional 200 sq. ft. for office. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on the 1st floor. Open and Airy. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinetry and counter-tops, center island counter with seating. Spacious Living room with a cozy fireplace. Large double pane slidingdoor to the private backyard which is great for BBQ'S. The stairway leads you upstairs to Master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and other 3 bedroom and guest Full Bath. Central A/C unit. Attached 2 car garage.with direct access. Convenient location to Supermarket, shopping center, restaurants, Park, and School. EZ to Freeway 15, 78.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Avenida Leon have any available units?
718 Avenida Leon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 Avenida Leon have?
Some of 718 Avenida Leon's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Avenida Leon currently offering any rent specials?
718 Avenida Leon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Avenida Leon pet-friendly?
No, 718 Avenida Leon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 718 Avenida Leon offer parking?
Yes, 718 Avenida Leon offers parking.
Does 718 Avenida Leon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Avenida Leon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Avenida Leon have a pool?
No, 718 Avenida Leon does not have a pool.
Does 718 Avenida Leon have accessible units?
No, 718 Avenida Leon does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Avenida Leon have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 Avenida Leon does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Pet Friendly Places
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CAPalm Springs, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego