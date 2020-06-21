All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:36 PM

673 Maybritt Circle

673 Maybritt Circle · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

673 Maybritt Circle, San Marcos, CA 92069

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This 4 bed/ 2 bath 1524 sq. ft. home is available now. Updated kitchen with brand new stainless appliances that include refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. Carpet and neutral paint throughout the home. Master bedroom with mirrored closet and recessed lighting. Master bath has been updated with laminate flooring. 2 car garage attached with washer and dryer. Nice sized yard and patio. Community pool and spa included. Must see!!

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available 7/14/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Maybritt Circle have any available units?
673 Maybritt Circle has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 Maybritt Circle have?
Some of 673 Maybritt Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Maybritt Circle currently offering any rent specials?
673 Maybritt Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Maybritt Circle pet-friendly?
No, 673 Maybritt Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 673 Maybritt Circle offer parking?
Yes, 673 Maybritt Circle does offer parking.
Does 673 Maybritt Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 Maybritt Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Maybritt Circle have a pool?
Yes, 673 Maybritt Circle has a pool.
Does 673 Maybritt Circle have accessible units?
No, 673 Maybritt Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Maybritt Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Maybritt Circle has units with dishwashers.
