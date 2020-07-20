579 Sonoma St

Amenities
Great Location, Two-Story 3 Bedroom Home in San Marcos - This beautiful light and bright home is move in ready and is located just minutes from the 78 freeway, restaurants, schools, shopping, hiking trails, and Discovery Lake!
The home has an open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings in the living room! The kitchen is spacious with natural light, a new stainless steel dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, and private shower. Carpet is original but has been freshly cleaned. The backyard has a built-in storage area attached to the rear of the home.
Other features include a fireplace, AC, two car attached garage, washer/dryer hookups, and a backyard patio, perfect for summertime BBQ's!
Tenant pays all utilities
The landlord will not consider applications that require a co-signer
No pets, please
Gardener included
One year lease
Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600
(RLNE4964358)