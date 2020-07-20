All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

579 Sonoma St

579 Sonoma Street · No Longer Available
Location

579 Sonoma Street, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Location, Two-Story 3 Bedroom Home in San Marcos - This beautiful light and bright home is move in ready and is located just minutes from the 78 freeway, restaurants, schools, shopping, hiking trails, and Discovery Lake!

The home has an open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings in the living room! The kitchen is spacious with natural light, a new stainless steel dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet storage. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, and private shower. Carpet is original but has been freshly cleaned. The backyard has a built-in storage area attached to the rear of the home.

Other features include a fireplace, AC, two car attached garage, washer/dryer hookups, and a backyard patio, perfect for summertime BBQ's!

Tenant pays all utilities
The landlord will not consider applications that require a co-signer
No pets, please
Gardener included
One year lease

Call today to schedule your showing! (760)736-3600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964358)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

