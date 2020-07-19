Amenities

574 Beverly Pl. Available 02/08/19 Delightful 2BR Condo with Nice Patio and 1 Car Garage!!! - Property Information

Wonderful 1 story 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in the Lake Park Terrace Community. Nice open floor plan with the kitchen showcasing custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances! The home is outfitted with hard surface flooring and crown molding, while the bathrooms offer new cabinets and granite counter tops as well. The washer/dryer are located inside the home. The patio off the dining room makes for great entertaining. This home has a 1 car garage and assigned parking space. The community is complete with a sparkling pool/spa, tot lot, and tennis court. The area is close to shopping, schools, Movie Theater, and the famous restaurant row. Call today to schedule your showing of this fabulous home!



Required Income

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,375



Pets

No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features

Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, 1 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Washer/ Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Water Included, Faux Wood Blinds



Schools

Elementary School: Alvin Dunn Elementary

Middle School: San Marcos Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/574-Beverly-Place-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1094/



Contact Information

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



