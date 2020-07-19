All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

574 Beverly Pl.

574 Beverly Place · No Longer Available
Location

574 Beverly Place, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
574 Beverly Pl. Available 02/08/19 Delightful 2BR Condo with Nice Patio and 1 Car Garage!!! - Property Information
Wonderful 1 story 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in the Lake Park Terrace Community. Nice open floor plan with the kitchen showcasing custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances! The home is outfitted with hard surface flooring and crown molding, while the bathrooms offer new cabinets and granite counter tops as well. The washer/dryer are located inside the home. The patio off the dining room makes for great entertaining. This home has a 1 car garage and assigned parking space. The community is complete with a sparkling pool/spa, tot lot, and tennis court. The area is close to shopping, schools, Movie Theater, and the famous restaurant row. Call today to schedule your showing of this fabulous home!

Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,375

Pets
No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features
Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, 1 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Washer/ Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Water Included, Faux Wood Blinds

Schools
Elementary School: Alvin Dunn Elementary
Middle School: San Marcos Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/574-Beverly-Place-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1094/

Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE4607339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 574 Beverly Pl. have any available units?
574 Beverly Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 574 Beverly Pl. have?
Some of 574 Beverly Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 574 Beverly Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
574 Beverly Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 574 Beverly Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 574 Beverly Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 574 Beverly Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 574 Beverly Pl. offers parking.
Does 574 Beverly Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 574 Beverly Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 574 Beverly Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 574 Beverly Pl. has a pool.
Does 574 Beverly Pl. have accessible units?
No, 574 Beverly Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 574 Beverly Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 574 Beverly Pl. has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

