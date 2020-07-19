Amenities
574 Beverly Pl. Available 02/08/19 Delightful 2BR Condo with Nice Patio and 1 Car Garage!!! - Property Information
Wonderful 1 story 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in the Lake Park Terrace Community. Nice open floor plan with the kitchen showcasing custom cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances! The home is outfitted with hard surface flooring and crown molding, while the bathrooms offer new cabinets and granite counter tops as well. The washer/dryer are located inside the home. The patio off the dining room makes for great entertaining. This home has a 1 car garage and assigned parking space. The community is complete with a sparkling pool/spa, tot lot, and tennis court. The area is close to shopping, schools, Movie Theater, and the famous restaurant row. Call today to schedule your showing of this fabulous home!
Required Income
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,375
Pets
No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
Features
Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, 1 Story, Patio, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Laminate Flooring, Tile Flooring, Washer/ Dryer, 1 Car Garage, Community Pool, Home Owners Assoc., Water Included, Faux Wood Blinds
Schools
Elementary School: Alvin Dunn Elementary
Middle School: San Marcos Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
Link
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/574-Beverly-Place-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1094/
Contact Information
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE4607339)