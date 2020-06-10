546 Almond Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3BR Townhome in Portarosa Community Near CSU San Marcos - Located at Coronado Ranch in Portarosa Plan 4

- Quiet, Gated Community

- Tile Floors on Main Level

- Carpet in Bedrooms

- Granite Counter-tops



- PARKING: 2 Car Garage

- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Included

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool, Gym, Tot-Lot

- PET POLICY: Negotiable w/ Additional Deposit



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



