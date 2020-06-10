All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated October 9 2019

546 Almond Rd

546 Almond Road
Location

546 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR Townhome in Portarosa Community Near CSU San Marcos - Located at Coronado Ranch in Portarosa Plan 4
- Quiet, Gated Community
- Tile Floors on Main Level
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Granite Counter-tops

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage
- APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Pool, Gym, Tot-Lot
- PET POLICY: Negotiable w/ Additional Deposit

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3704104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Almond Rd have any available units?
546 Almond Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 Almond Rd have?
Some of 546 Almond Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Almond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
546 Almond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Almond Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 Almond Rd is pet friendly.
Does 546 Almond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 546 Almond Rd offers parking.
Does 546 Almond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 Almond Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Almond Rd have a pool?
Yes, 546 Almond Rd has a pool.
Does 546 Almond Rd have accessible units?
No, 546 Almond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Almond Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Almond Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
