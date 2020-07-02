543 Almond Rd.

Amenities
Back on the market! - NEW PAINT - Close to CSUSM - Large pets ok! - This property is located in a gated community off of Twin Oaks Valley Rd. The fully equipped kitchen offers granite counter tops, upgraded light fixtures, and stainless steel appliances: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. There is a large built in entertainment center in the family room and a guest half bath off of the kitchen. The 2 car garage includes a washer and dryer.
The community has everything you like: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, and Clubhouse. Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy freeway access and close to CSUSM.
Max 4 occupants
1 Year Lease
Pets under 50lbs. on approval with additional deposit. No pet rent.
No Section 8
Income should be about 2.5x rent = $5375/mo.
Cosigners accepted
(RLNE2548128)