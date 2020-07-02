All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

543 Almond Rd.

543 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Location

543 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Back on the market! - NEW PAINT - Close to CSUSM - Large pets ok! - This property is located in a gated community off of Twin Oaks Valley Rd. The fully equipped kitchen offers granite counter tops, upgraded light fixtures, and stainless steel appliances: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. There is a large built in entertainment center in the family room and a guest half bath off of the kitchen. The 2 car garage includes a washer and dryer.

The community has everything you like: Pool, Spa, Fitness Center, and Clubhouse. Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy freeway access and close to CSUSM.

Max 4 occupants
1 Year Lease
Pets under 50lbs. on approval with additional deposit. No pet rent.
No Section 8
Income should be about 2.5x rent = $5375/mo.
Cosigners accepted

(RLNE2548128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 Almond Rd. have any available units?
543 Almond Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 Almond Rd. have?
Some of 543 Almond Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 Almond Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
543 Almond Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 Almond Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 Almond Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 543 Almond Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 543 Almond Rd. offers parking.
Does 543 Almond Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 543 Almond Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 Almond Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 543 Almond Rd. has a pool.
Does 543 Almond Rd. have accessible units?
No, 543 Almond Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 543 Almond Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 Almond Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

