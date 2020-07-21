All apartments in San Marcos
459 Almond Rd
459 Almond Rd

459 Almond Road · No Longer Available
Location

459 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Well-kept Townhouse in Portarosa near CSUSM - To inquire PLEASE EMAIL dave.advent@yahoo.com
Available mid-September

Spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath located in the desirable Portarosa community minutes to Hwy-78 and CSUSM. This tri-level home features an upgraded kitchen with included stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dark cherry wood cabinets. The living space is tiled and spacious with high ceiling and recessed lighting. Upstairs bedrooms offer plenty of room and closet space. The master bath has double sinks and a soaking tub. The Portarosa gated community features community pool/spa, exercise room, clubhouse, playground and more!

This large 2 bed 2.5 bath 1051 sqft home features:
* Kitchen Appliances included
* Washer and dryer Included
* Central A/C/heat
* Attached 2-car garage

* Home comes unfurnished
* Security Deposit is $2095 OAC
* Online application
* Easy online rent payment
* Tenant responsible for all utilities

No Smoking/drugs in this property
No Pets preferred in this property; ONLY one small dog may be considered
One year lease to start; Preferring longer term tenants 2+ years

To find out more about this home PLEASE EMAIL
Dave Nash CalBRE# 01882248
email dave.advent@yahoo.com
Professionally managed by Advent Property Management
Online application at www.adventmgmt.com

(RLNE3761670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Almond Rd have any available units?
459 Almond Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 Almond Rd have?
Some of 459 Almond Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 Almond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
459 Almond Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Almond Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 Almond Rd is pet friendly.
Does 459 Almond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 459 Almond Rd offers parking.
Does 459 Almond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 Almond Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Almond Rd have a pool?
Yes, 459 Almond Rd has a pool.
Does 459 Almond Rd have accessible units?
No, 459 Almond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Almond Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Almond Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
