440 Almond Rd

Amenities
Beautiful split level 3BR/3BA with attached 2 car garage in a private gated community. Upgraded appliances, washer/dryer, forced air heat and AC, wood flooring, ceiling fans, lots of storage space, private corner lot with lots of light and there is good separation between the bedrooms. Community amenities include: Resort style pool & spa with gas Bar-B-Que picnic area. Large fitness room, fun play-ground and open grass area for the kids, a big community room for your special events, etc. Open to pets.