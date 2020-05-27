All apartments in San Marcos
440 Almond Rd
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:56 AM

440 Almond Rd

440 Almond Road · (858) 487-5110
Location

440 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful split level 3BR/3BA with attached 2 car garage in a private gated community. Upgraded appliances, washer/dryer, forced air heat and AC, wood flooring, ceiling fans, lots of storage space, private corner lot with lots of light and there is good separation between the bedrooms. Community amenities include: Resort style pool & spa with gas Bar-B-Que picnic area. Large fitness room, fun play-ground and open grass area for the kids, a big community room for your special events, etc. Open to pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Almond Rd have any available units?
440 Almond Rd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Almond Rd have?
Some of 440 Almond Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Almond Rd currently offering any rent specials?
440 Almond Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Almond Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Almond Rd is pet friendly.
Does 440 Almond Rd offer parking?
Yes, 440 Almond Rd does offer parking.
Does 440 Almond Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Almond Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Almond Rd have a pool?
Yes, 440 Almond Rd has a pool.
Does 440 Almond Rd have accessible units?
No, 440 Almond Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Almond Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Almond Rd has units with dishwashers.
