All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 401 Prairie Rose Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, CA
/
401 Prairie Rose Way
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

401 Prairie Rose Way

401 Prairie Rose Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

401 Prairie Rose Way, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Home in Discovery Hils - Property Id: 214217

Adorable home in Discovery Hills walking distance to many shops/ grocery stores. The backyard leads to a hiking trail that is walking distance to Discovery Lake. Charming first level has quaint parlor, family room/kitchen and a 1st floor sleeping quarters. Upstairs, 3 beds including the sexy master bed/bath suite! WOW!! Long driveway set back allows for storing a small trailer, boat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214217
Property Id 214217

(RLNE5508645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Prairie Rose Way have any available units?
401 Prairie Rose Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Prairie Rose Way have?
Some of 401 Prairie Rose Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Prairie Rose Way currently offering any rent specials?
401 Prairie Rose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Prairie Rose Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Prairie Rose Way is pet friendly.
Does 401 Prairie Rose Way offer parking?
No, 401 Prairie Rose Way does not offer parking.
Does 401 Prairie Rose Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Prairie Rose Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Prairie Rose Way have a pool?
No, 401 Prairie Rose Way does not have a pool.
Does 401 Prairie Rose Way have accessible units?
No, 401 Prairie Rose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Prairie Rose Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Prairie Rose Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Crest 850
850 Village Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way
San Marcos, CA 92078
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
Block C
250 North City Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
eaves San Marcos
823 Nordahl Rd
San Marcos, CA 92069

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Village O

Apartments Near Colleges

Palomar CollegeCalifornia State University-San Marcos
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego