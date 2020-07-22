354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent! - This brand new beautifully terraced hillside construction is located near restaurants, shopping, schools, and hiking trails.



The beautiful 3 story townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a side by side 2 car attached garage. Open concept island style kitchen with inset sink, and maple cabinets with a Dove Grey finish. 9 foot vaulted ceilings at stair well. This Energy Star Certified home features an electric water heater, dual glazed low-E windows and smart Cor-Thermostats and solar.



Pictures are of model home.



One year lease minimum

No pets preferred

Please call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today.



(RLNE5348445)