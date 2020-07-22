All apartments in San Marcos
354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102

354 Fitzpatrick Rd · No Longer Available
Location

354 Fitzpatrick Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New 2 Bedroom Townhome for Rent! - This brand new beautifully terraced hillside construction is located near restaurants, shopping, schools, and hiking trails.

The beautiful 3 story townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a side by side 2 car attached garage. Open concept island style kitchen with inset sink, and maple cabinets with a Dove Grey finish. 9 foot vaulted ceilings at stair well. This Energy Star Certified home features an electric water heater, dual glazed low-E windows and smart Cor-Thermostats and solar.

Pictures are of model home.

One year lease minimum
No pets preferred
Please call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today.

(RLNE5348445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 have any available units?
354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 Fitzpatrick Rd Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
