Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

343 Mission Villas Rd

343 Mission Villas Rd · No Longer Available
Location

343 Mission Villas Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great open concept floorplan with large windows. Quartz countertops with a big island and tons of cabinet storage. A dual-zone thermostat that can be controlled from your phone. It's a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Home is very energy efficient and has a tankless water heater. Spacious 2 car garage. Close to UC San Marcos and Palomar college, restaurant row and shopping.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Residents are responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5317727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Mission Villas Rd have any available units?
343 Mission Villas Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Mission Villas Rd have?
Some of 343 Mission Villas Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Mission Villas Rd currently offering any rent specials?
343 Mission Villas Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Mission Villas Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 Mission Villas Rd is pet friendly.
Does 343 Mission Villas Rd offer parking?
Yes, 343 Mission Villas Rd offers parking.
Does 343 Mission Villas Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Mission Villas Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Mission Villas Rd have a pool?
No, 343 Mission Villas Rd does not have a pool.
Does 343 Mission Villas Rd have accessible units?
No, 343 Mission Villas Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Mission Villas Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Mission Villas Rd has units with dishwashers.

