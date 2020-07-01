343 Mission Villas Rd

Amenities
Great open concept floorplan with large windows. Quartz countertops with a big island and tons of cabinet storage. A dual-zone thermostat that can be controlled from your phone. It's a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Home is very energy efficient and has a tankless water heater. Spacious 2 car garage. Close to UC San Marcos and Palomar college, restaurant row and shopping.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Residents are responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5317727)