343 Mission Villas Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great open concept floorplan with large windows. Quartz countertops with a big island and tons of cabinet storage. A dual-zone thermostat that can be controlled from your phone. It's a very quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Home is very energy efficient and has a tankless water heater. Spacious 2 car garage. Close to UC San Marcos and Palomar college, restaurant row and shopping.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Residents are responsible for all utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



