312 Winters Court

Immaculate Two Story, Quiet Neighborhood, Cul de sac Location, Beautiful Private Backyard! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW



Immaculate Two Story at end of Quiet cul de sac, in Great Neighborhood and Location of San Marcos. With Private Fenced Backyard Area!



3 Beds / 3 Full Baths / 1491 Square Feet

One Bed and Full bath conveniently located downstairs.

Other guest bedroom and full guest bath, along with Master and its attached full bath both located upstairs.



It is being offered at $2545 per Month with a One Lease Term.

Security Deposit of $2645 will be due at time of acceptance.



First months rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



A single small pet under 20 lbs will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case by Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you.

Additional monthly rent of $50 per month and security deposit amount of $750 for pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Gas Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher.



Appliances Not Included are: Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Dryer hook up is Gas.



Landscaper has been maintaining the property for many years, and is familiar with irrigation and locations of everything, he is to be enlisted and paid directly by tenants at $100 per month.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through Vallecitos Water Dist, and Trash Service through EDCO Refuse.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested. The owner can recommend Cox Communications as previously used.



This is an HOA community, The Gardens of San Marcos, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of time and sign. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



No Cats Allowed



