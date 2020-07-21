266 Trilogy St

Amenities
Charming Townhouse in the Desired Campana Community - Charming two bedroom townhome located in the desirable and well maintained gated Compana Community right in the heart of San Marcos.
Enter into a warm and inviting living room with bright paint throughout, custom tile flooring, and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is naturally well-lit and includes a stainless steel fridge, gas stove, large pantry, and cabinet space.
Both bedrooms are upstairs and have wood-like flooring with private bathrooms.The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and blinds.
Take a step outside your back sliding glass door onto your private patio where you can grow a small herb garden or enjoy a summer BBQ!!
Conveniently located near the 78 freeway, Twin Oaks Valley Rd., shopping, hiking trails, restaurants and CSU San Marcos.
Highlights include air conditioning, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and a 1 car attached garage. There is an additional assigned parking spot and a guest parking pass provided.
Campana is a clean and quiet gated community that offers a pool, spa, and playground to its residents.
Small pets on approval
Available immediately
Tenant pays all utilities including: SDG&E, Water, Trash, Gardener, Cable, & Internet
(760) 736-3600
(RLNE4008314)