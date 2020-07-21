All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

266 Trilogy St

266 Trilogy Street · No Longer Available
Location

266 Trilogy Street, San Marcos, CA 92078
Village O

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Charming Townhouse in the Desired Campana Community - Charming two bedroom townhome located in the desirable and well maintained gated Compana Community right in the heart of San Marcos.

Enter into a warm and inviting living room with bright paint throughout, custom tile flooring, and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is naturally well-lit and includes a stainless steel fridge, gas stove, large pantry, and cabinet space.

Both bedrooms are upstairs and have wood-like flooring with private bathrooms.The master bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and blinds.

Take a step outside your back sliding glass door onto your private patio where you can grow a small herb garden or enjoy a summer BBQ!!

Conveniently located near the 78 freeway, Twin Oaks Valley Rd., shopping, hiking trails, restaurants and CSU San Marcos.

Highlights include air conditioning, refrigerator, washer, dryer, and a 1 car attached garage. There is an additional assigned parking spot and a guest parking pass provided.

Campana is a clean and quiet gated community that offers a pool, spa, and playground to its residents.

Small pets on approval
Available immediately
Tenant pays all utilities including: SDG&E, Water, Trash, Gardener, Cable, & Internet

Please call us to schedule your private showing today!
(760) 736-3600

(RLNE4008314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Trilogy St have any available units?
266 Trilogy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Trilogy St have?
Some of 266 Trilogy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Trilogy St currently offering any rent specials?
266 Trilogy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Trilogy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Trilogy St is pet friendly.
Does 266 Trilogy St offer parking?
Yes, 266 Trilogy St offers parking.
Does 266 Trilogy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Trilogy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Trilogy St have a pool?
Yes, 266 Trilogy St has a pool.
Does 266 Trilogy St have accessible units?
No, 266 Trilogy St does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Trilogy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Trilogy St does not have units with dishwashers.
