250 North City Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed gym pool coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym pool pool table

Looking to sublet the apartment from Jan 1 or sooner until end of the lease(6-18-18). Not furnished, but will sell couch if wanted. Pool view...across the street from Cal St San Marcos...Urge restaurant/brewery next door....Stella Public House and Halcyon Coffee shop downstairs in the building. On-site gym...dog grooming station...pool table on-site...cooking and mixology classes monthly...washer and dryer in unit...A/C...Will need to fill out an application and transfer into your name...contact me to see the apartment, wont last long!!