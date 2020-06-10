All apartments in San Marcos
250 North City Drive

250 North City Drive · No Longer Available
Location

250 North City Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
gym
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
pool
pool table
Looking to sublet the apartment from Jan 1 or sooner until end of the lease(6-18-18). Not furnished, but will sell couch if wanted. Pool view...across the street from Cal St San Marcos...Urge restaurant/brewery next door....Stella Public House and Halcyon Coffee shop downstairs in the building. On-site gym...dog grooming station...pool table on-site...cooking and mixology classes monthly...washer and dryer in unit...A/C...Will need to fill out an application and transfer into your name...contact me to see the apartment, wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 North City Drive have any available units?
250 North City Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 North City Drive have?
Some of 250 North City Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 North City Drive currently offering any rent specials?
250 North City Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 North City Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 North City Drive is pet friendly.
Does 250 North City Drive offer parking?
No, 250 North City Drive does not offer parking.
Does 250 North City Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 North City Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 North City Drive have a pool?
Yes, 250 North City Drive has a pool.
Does 250 North City Drive have accessible units?
No, 250 North City Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 250 North City Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 North City Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
