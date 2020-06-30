243 Aurora Avenue - 1

Amenities

This two bedroom, two bath condominium home is located in the gated community of Campana. Enjoy an open and flowing floor plan with separated bedrooms for your privacy. Additional amenities include a cozy fireplace, a balcony and laundry hookups. The master bedroom includes his and her sinks and a walk-in closet. The attached one car garage provides direct access into the home for your convenience. Take advantage of this beautiful community with tot lots, greenbelts and a sparkling swimming pool. Within walking distance to CSUSM, shopping, dining, retail and medical facilities. Highway 78 is just minutes away. Contact All Investors Realty and Management at 760.644.0209 for your opportunity to tour this home. www.allinvestorsrealty.com. Equal Housing Opportunity. Non Smokers of any product only, strictly enforced. Advertised price subject to review and verification of credit, employment and housing history. One year lease term. One small pet (under 35 lbs) may be considered with additional deposit and pet rent. CABRE01134376.